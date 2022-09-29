Barbie Ferreira, Ella Mai & Gracie Abrams — The Jewellery Collection Being Backed By Gen Z Icons

Y2k fashion is undeniably one of the biggest trends to reemerge in recent years. We’ve seen low-rise jeans, whale-tail g-strings, tube tops and ultra-mini skirts make their way back into our wardrobes, butterfly clips back into our hair, and jewellery hasn't been immune to the ‘00s influence, either.
Chunky resign rings inspired by the '00s took over our TikTok FYP last year, and celebs like Bella Hadid continued to sport the look over the Northern Hemisphere's summer. Then there’s our renewed love for chunky pendants (Charli XCX and Halsey are fans), and even pukka shell necklaces (yes, the ones previously spotted on our high school crushes) are consistently draped across the necks of cool girls everywhere à la Blue Crush.
Advertisement
Also fuelling our obsession with the trend? Go-to jewellery labels like Pandora. The Danish brand's latest drop — the Pandora ME collection — has arrived and is backed by a handful of iconic Gen Z faces.
Cool kids Barbie Ferreira, Ella Mai, Gracie Abrams and Gossip Girl’s Evan Mock are both the faces and the curators behind the seriously fun jewels.
A follow-up to the jewellery brand’s Pandora ME collection launch in 2019, the latest offering includes styles created with 14K gold-plating for the first time ever, as well as customisable charms, stackable rings and bracelets.
Check out each celebrity's edit below.
The Barbie Edit
Euphoria actress and OG Tumblr girl Barbie Ferreira’s edit features a mixture of silver and gold chainlink styles. The micro-hanging charms include a tooth, star and heart, and there's also a pair of snake earrings that would make Kat Hernandez proud.
The Gracie Edit
Youngest of the bunch, singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams’ edit includes cute emoticon-inspired micro-hanging charms and paperclip earrings that look like they’ve been pulled out of a Y2K lookbook. The emoticon-inspired smiley face and cheeky devil are our personal faves.
The Ella Edit
British singer Ella Mai’s edit showcases a chic pearl and gold chainlink necklace, stackable silver rings and chainlink bracelets. Is it just us, or are the grown-up gold earrings accessorised with a star charm giving Charmed vibes?
The Evan Edit
Finally, Evan Mock’s edit embodies his personal skater style with hanging silver chain necklaces, a stacked silver and black ring, paperclip-inspired bracelets and more unisex looks.
Advertisement
These pieces are for the fashion-obsessed; those who love to mix and match their style as fast as the latest TikTok trends. And with self-expression at the heart of this Gen Z edit, the fully customisable Pandora ME collection will breathe new life into your wardrobe, sprinkling it with creativity and edge.
The collection is available online and in Pandora stores from September 29. Shop some of the key pieces below.
Advertisement