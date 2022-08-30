Street View: What People Are Wearing To A Plus-Size Fashion Market In Coburg, Melbourne

Welcome to the eighth instalment of Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
Melburnians are a stylish bunch, as proven by our trips to Fitzroy and the bustling CBD. For this Street View set, we hiked up north with photographer Laura Du Vé and ventured into Coburg, where our friends at A Plus Market were holding one of their beloved pre-loved plus-size fashion events.
Naturally, the event attracted the attention of many incredibly cool people: Samoan style blogger Rebecca was rocking a bubble braid, writer and activist Sangeetha Thanapal kept it cool in an all-black ensemble, Chelsea rocked a pair of pants from Abbie Chatfield's brand and Lucy was captured twirling around in a gingham number of her own creation.
Scroll ahead to treat your eyes to some fabulous street style moments in Coburg, Melbourne.