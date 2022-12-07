The 2022 Australian Film & Television Academy of Arts (AACTA) Awards celebrated the country's film and television industry in style on Wednesday night.
Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis was the biggest winner of the night, taking home four awards for Best Film, Best Direction in Film (Baz Luhrmann), Best Lead Actor (Austin Butler), and Best Supporting Actress in Film (Olivia DeJonge) — bringing the movie's total AACTA Award count to 11 after winning seven gongs at the AACTA Industry Awards on Monday.
Mystery Road: Origin fared exceptionally for TV shows, receiving three AACTA Awards for Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor (Mark Coles Smith) and Actress (Tuuli Narkle) in a Drama, after receiving four Awards during Monday’s Industry Awards. This brought the show to a total of seven AACTA Awards.
Advertisement
Netflix's teen drama, Heartbreak High won all three of their eligible public-voted Audience Choice Award categories including Best TV Show, Best Actor (Bryn Chapman), and Best Actress (Chloe Hayden), while Thomas Weatherall won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.
The Masked Singer judge and former Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield was crowned Australia’s Best TV Personality, while MasterChef Australia was named Best Reality Program.
Thor star Chris Hemsworth proved he's come a long way since his Home & Away days, being named the recipient of the Trailblazer award.
"Tonight was a huge honour," he said when receiving the award from Russell Crowe.
"I don’t take for granted the opportunities the Australian screen industry has afforded me and am excited and proud that the rest of the world is discovering just how great it is to make world class movies down under with our incredible crews and creatives. I feel like we are all only really getting started."
Film
Best Film
Elvis — WINNER
Here Out West
Sissy
The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson
The Stranger
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Here Out West
Sissy
The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson
The Stranger
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Best Direction in Film
Baz Luhrmann: Elvis — WINNER
Hannah Barlow, Kane Senes: Sissy
Leah Purcell: The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson
Thomas M. Wright: The Stranger
George Miller: Three Thousand Years of Longing
Hannah Barlow, Kane Senes: Sissy
Leah Purcell: The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson
Thomas M. Wright: The Stranger
George Miller: Three Thousand Years of Longing
Best Indie Film
A Stitch In Time — WINNER
Akoni
Darklands
Lonesome
Pieces
Smoke Between Trees
Akoni
Darklands
Lonesome
Pieces
Smoke Between Trees
Best Lead Actress in Film
Aisha Dee (Sissy)
Leah Purcell (The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson) — WINNER
Julia Savage (Blaze)
Tilda Swinton (Three Thousand Years of Longing)
Jackie van Beek (Nude Tuesday)
Leah Purcell (The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson) — WINNER
Julia Savage (Blaze)
Tilda Swinton (Three Thousand Years of Longing)
Jackie van Beek (Nude Tuesday)
Advertisement
Best Lead Actor in Film
Austin Butler (Elvis) — WINNER
Rob Collins (The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson)
Joel Edgerton (The Stranger)
Idris Elba (Three Thousand Years of Longing)
Damon Herriman (Nude Tuesday)
Rob Collins (The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson)
Joel Edgerton (The Stranger)
Idris Elba (Three Thousand Years of Longing)
Damon Herriman (Nude Tuesday)
Best Supporting Actress in Film
Jada Alberts (The Stranger)
Jessica De Gouw (The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson)
Olivia DeJonge (Elvis) — WINNER
Joanna Lumley (Falling For Figaro)
Yael Stone (Blaze)
Jessica De Gouw (The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson)
Olivia DeJonge (Elvis) — WINNER
Joanna Lumley (Falling For Figaro)
Yael Stone (Blaze)
Best Supporting Actor in Film
Simon Baker (Blaze)
Jemaine Clement (Nude Tuesday)
Malachi Dower-Roberts (The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson)
Tom Hanks (Elvis)
Sean Harris (The Stranger) — WINNER
Jemaine Clement (Nude Tuesday)
Malachi Dower-Roberts (The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson)
Tom Hanks (Elvis)
Sean Harris (The Stranger) — WINNER
Best Screenplay in Film
Elvis
Nude Tuesday
The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson
The Stranger — WINNER
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Nude Tuesday
The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson
The Stranger — WINNER
Three Thousand Years of Longing
Television
Best Drama Series
Bump (Stan)
Heartbreak High ( Netflix)
Love Me (Binge, Foxtel)
Mystery Road: Origin (ABC) — WINNER
The Tourist (Stan)
Wolf Like Me (Stan)
Heartbreak High ( Netflix)
Love Me (Binge, Foxtel)
Mystery Road: Origin (ABC) — WINNER
The Tourist (Stan)
Wolf Like Me (Stan)
Best Miniseries
Barons (ABC)
Savage River (ABC)
The Twelve (Binge, Foxtel) — WINNER
True Colours (SBS)
Underbelly: Vanishing Act (Nine Network)
Savage River (ABC)
The Twelve (Binge, Foxtel) — WINNER
True Colours (SBS)
Underbelly: Vanishing Act (Nine Network)
Best Lead Actress in a Drama
Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me)
Claudia Karvan (Bump)
Kate Mulvany (The Twelve)
Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin) — WINNER
Bojana Novakovic (Love Me)
Claudia Karvan (Bump)
Kate Mulvany (The Twelve)
Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin) — WINNER
Bojana Novakovic (Love Me)
Best Lead Actor in a Drama
Mark Coles Smith (Mystery Road: Origin) — WINNER
Jamie Dornan (The Tourist)
James Majoos (Heartbreak High)
Sam Neill (The Twelve)
Hugo Weaving (Love Me)
Jamie Dornan (The Tourist)
James Majoos (Heartbreak High)
Sam Neill (The Twelve)
Hugo Weaving (Love Me)
Best Comedy Program
Aftertaste (ABC)
Five Bedrooms (Network 10, Paramount+)
Hard Quiz (ABC)
Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell (ABC) — WINNER
Spicks and Specks (ABC)
Summer Love (ABC)
Five Bedrooms (Network 10, Paramount+)
Hard Quiz (ABC)
Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell (ABC) — WINNER
Spicks and Specks (ABC)
Summer Love (ABC)
Best Entertainment Program
Eurovision — Australia Decides — Gold Coast 2022 (SBS)
LEGO® Masters Australia (Nine Network) — WINNER
Mastermind (SBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under (Stan)
The Dog House Australia (Network 10)
The Voice Australia (Seven Network)
LEGO® Masters Australia (Nine Network) — WINNER
Mastermind (SBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under (Stan)
The Dog House Australia (Network 10)
The Voice Australia (Seven Network)
Best Factual Entertainment Program
Back Roads (ABC)
Gogglebox Australia (Network 10)
Muster Dogs (ABC)
Old People’s Home for Teenagers (ABC) — WINNER
Who Do You Think You Are? (SBS)
You Can’t Ask That (ABC)
Gogglebox Australia (Network 10)
Muster Dogs (ABC)
Old People’s Home for Teenagers (ABC) — WINNER
Who Do You Think You Are? (SBS)
You Can’t Ask That (ABC)
Advertisement
Best Lifestyle Program
Gardening Australia (ABC) — WINNER
Grand Designs Australia (Foxtel)
Selling Houses Australia (Foxtel)
The Cook Up with Adam Liaw (SBS)
The Great Australian Bake Off (Foxtel)
The Living Room (Network 10)
Grand Designs Australia (Foxtel)
Selling Houses Australia (Foxtel)
The Cook Up with Adam Liaw (SBS)
The Great Australian Bake Off (Foxtel)
The Living Room (Network 10)
Best Reality Program
Amazing Race Australia (Network 10)
Australian Survivor: Blood V Water (Network 10)
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Network 10)
Luxe Listings Sydney (Amazon Prime Video)
MasterChef Australia (Network 10) — WINNER
The Bridge (Paramount+)
Australian Survivor: Blood V Water (Network 10)
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Network 10)
Luxe Listings Sydney (Amazon Prime Video)
MasterChef Australia (Network 10) — WINNER
The Bridge (Paramount+)
Best Documentary or Factual Program
Books That Made Us (ABC)
Burning (Amazon Prime Video)
Fearless: The Inside Story Of The AFLW ( Disney+)
Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked (ABC) — WINNER
People’s Republic of Mallacoota (ABC)
The Family Court Murders (ABC)
Burning (Amazon Prime Video)
Fearless: The Inside Story Of The AFLW ( Disney+)
Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked (ABC) — WINNER
People’s Republic of Mallacoota (ABC)
The Family Court Murders (ABC)
Best Children’s Program
Bluey (ABC) — WINNER
First Day (ABC)
Little J & Big Cuz (ABC, NITV, SBS)
MaveriX (ABC, Netflix)
Rock Island Mysteries (Network 10)
The PM’s Daughter (ABC)
First Day (ABC)
Little J & Big Cuz (ABC, NITV, SBS)
MaveriX (ABC, Netflix)
Rock Island Mysteries (Network 10)
The PM’s Daughter (ABC)
Best Stand-Up Special
Geraldine Hickey: What A Surprise (Paramount+)
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (Netflix) — WINNER
The Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022 Gala Supported by Oxfam (ABC)
The Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022 Opening Night Comedy AllStars Show (ABC)
Tom Ballard: Enough (Paramount+)
Tommy Little: I’ll See Myself Out (Amazon Prime Video)
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (Netflix) — WINNER
The Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022 Gala Supported by Oxfam (ABC)
The Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022 Opening Night Comedy AllStars Show (ABC)
Tom Ballard: Enough (Paramount+)
Tommy Little: I’ll See Myself Out (Amazon Prime Video)
Best Comedy Performer
Wayne Blair (Aftertaste)
Patrick Brammall (Summer Love)
Harriet Dyer (Summer Love)
Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz) — WINNER
Charlie Pickering (The Weekly with Charlie Pickering)
Doris Younane (Five Bedrooms)
Patrick Brammall (Summer Love)
Harriet Dyer (Summer Love)
Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz) — WINNER
Charlie Pickering (The Weekly with Charlie Pickering)
Doris Younane (Five Bedrooms)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama
Hayley McElhinney (Mystery Road: Origin)
Jacqueline McKenzie (Savage River)
Heather Mitchell (Love Me)
Brooke Satchwell (The Twelve) — WINNER
Magda Szubanski (After the Verdict)
Jacqueline McKenzie (Savage River)
Heather Mitchell (Love Me)
Brooke Satchwell (The Twelve) — WINNER
Magda Szubanski (After the Verdict)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama
Steve Bisley (Mystery Road: Origin)
Brendan Cowell (The Twelve)
Daniel Henshall (Mystery Road: Origin)
Damon Herriman (The Tourist)
Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High) — WINNER
Brendan Cowell (The Twelve)
Daniel Henshall (Mystery Road: Origin)
Damon Herriman (The Tourist)
Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High) — WINNER
Best Direction in Drama or Comedy
Bump — Episode 1: Geoff Bennett
Heartbreak High — Episode 1: Gracie Otto
Love Me — Episode 4: Emma Freeman
Mystery Road: Origin — Episode 3: Dylan River — WINNER
The Twelve — Episode 9: Daniel Nettheim
Heartbreak High — Episode 1: Gracie Otto
Love Me — Episode 4: Emma Freeman
Mystery Road: Origin — Episode 3: Dylan River — WINNER
The Twelve — Episode 9: Daniel Nettheim
Advertisement
Best Screenplay in Television
Heartbreak High — Episode 1: Hannah Carroll Chapman — WINNER
Love Me — Episode 4: Adele Vuko
Mystery Road: Origin — Episode 3: Timothy Lee, Dylan River
Mystery Road: Origin — Episode 6: Dylan River, Blake Ayshford
The Twelve — Episode 10: Sarah Walker
Love Me — Episode 4: Adele Vuko
Mystery Road: Origin — Episode 3: Timothy Lee, Dylan River
Mystery Road: Origin — Episode 6: Dylan River, Blake Ayshford
The Twelve — Episode 10: Sarah Walker
Best Direction in Nonfiction Television
Books That Made Us — Episode 1: Sally Aitken
Fearless: The Inside Story Of The AFLW — Episode 1: Michael Venables
Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked — Episode 1: Helen Barrow
Who Do You Think You Are? — Episode 4: Tinzar Lwyn
You Can’t Ask That — Episode 1: Kirk Docker — WINNER
Fearless: The Inside Story Of The AFLW — Episode 1: Michael Venables
Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked — Episode 1: Helen Barrow
Who Do You Think You Are? — Episode 4: Tinzar Lwyn
You Can’t Ask That — Episode 1: Kirk Docker — WINNER
Best Short Film
Finding Jedda (Tanith Glynn-Maloney) — WINNER
Giants (Eddy Bell, Luke Mulquiney, Nonny Klaile)
Hatchback (Riley Sugars, Chloe Graham, Anthony Littlechild, John Grosland)
The Moths Will Eat Them Up (Luisa Martiri, Tanya Modini)
Stonefish (Megan Smart, Nonny Klaile, George Pullar)
Voice Activated (Liam Heyen, Yingna Lu, Steve Anthopoulos)
Giants (Eddy Bell, Luke Mulquiney, Nonny Klaile)
Hatchback (Riley Sugars, Chloe Graham, Anthony Littlechild, John Grosland)
The Moths Will Eat Them Up (Luisa Martiri, Tanya Modini)
Stonefish (Megan Smart, Nonny Klaile, George Pullar)
Voice Activated (Liam Heyen, Yingna Lu, Steve Anthopoulos)
Best Documentary
Ablaze (Alec Morgan (Dir.), Tiriki Onus (Dir.), Tom Zubrycki)
Clean (Lachlan McLeod (Dir.), David Elliot-Jones, Charlotte Wheaton)
Everybody’s Oma (Jason van Genderen (Dir.), Roslyn Walker, Olivia Olley)
Franklin (Kasimir Burgess (Dir.), Christopher Kamen)
Ithaka (Ben Lawrence (Dir.), Gabriel Shipton, Adrian Devant)
River (Jennifer Peedom (Dir.), Joseph Nizeti (Dir.), Jo-anne McGowan, John Smithson) — WINNER
Clean (Lachlan McLeod (Dir.), David Elliot-Jones, Charlotte Wheaton)
Everybody’s Oma (Jason van Genderen (Dir.), Roslyn Walker, Olivia Olley)
Franklin (Kasimir Burgess (Dir.), Christopher Kamen)
Ithaka (Ben Lawrence (Dir.), Gabriel Shipton, Adrian Devant)
River (Jennifer Peedom (Dir.), Joseph Nizeti (Dir.), Jo-anne McGowan, John Smithson) — WINNER
AACTAs Audience Choice nominees
Best Film
Elvis — WINNER
Thirteen Lives
Thor: Love and Thunder
Ticket to Paradise
The Drover’s Wife, The Legend of Molly Johnson
Wog Boys Forever
Thirteen Lives
Thor: Love and Thunder
Ticket to Paradise
The Drover’s Wife, The Legend of Molly Johnson
Wog Boys Forever
Best Sports Program
100% Footy (Nine)
AFL Sunday Footy Show (Nine
Friday Night Football AFL (Foxtel)
Friday Night Football NRL (Foxtel)
The Front Bar (Seven)
Women’s Footy (Nine) — WINNER
AFL Sunday Footy Show (Nine
Friday Night Football AFL (Foxtel)
Friday Night Football NRL (Foxtel)
The Front Bar (Seven)
Women’s Footy (Nine) — WINNER
Best Sports Commentary Team
2021 Melbourne Cup (Ten)
2022 AFL Grand Final (Seven) — WINNER
2022 AFL Season (Foxtel)
2022 AFL Season (Seven)
2022 Australian Open (Nine)
2022 Commonwealth Games (Seven)
2022 AFL Grand Final (Seven) — WINNER
2022 AFL Season (Foxtel)
2022 AFL Season (Seven)
2022 Australian Open (Nine)
2022 Commonwealth Games (Seven)
Best Actor
Bryn Chapman Parish (Heartbreak High) — WINNER
Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder)
Christian Ravello (Here Out West)
Hazem Shammas (The Twelve)
Jacob Elordi (Euphoria)
Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder)
Christian Ravello (Here Out West)
Hazem Shammas (The Twelve)
Jacob Elordi (Euphoria)
Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High)
Advertisement
Best Actress
Asher Yasbincek (Heartbreak High)
Ayesha Madon (Heartbreak High)
Chloé Hayden (Heartbreak High) — WINNER
Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me)
Margot Robbie (Amsterdam)
Rebel WIlson (Senior Year)
Ayesha Madon (Heartbreak High)
Chloé Hayden (Heartbreak High) — WINNER
Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me)
Margot Robbie (Amsterdam)
Rebel WIlson (Senior Year)
Best Digital Creator
Anna Paul
Esmé Louise James
Jeff Can de Zandt
Kat Clark — WINNER
Luke and Sassy Scott
Sooshi Mango
Esmé Louise James
Jeff Can de Zandt
Kat Clark — WINNER
Luke and Sassy Scott
Sooshi Mango
Best TV Personality
Abbie Chatfield — WINNER
Adam & Symon from Gogglebox
Andy Lee
Chris Brown
Hamish Blake
Robert Irwin
Adam & Symon from Gogglebox
Andy Lee
Chris Brown
Hamish Blake
Robert Irwin
Best TV Series
Blue
Gogglebox
Have You Been Paying Attention
Heartbreak High — WINNER
Home and Away
Married at First Sight
Gogglebox
Have You Been Paying Attention
Heartbreak High — WINNER
Home and Away
Married at First Sight