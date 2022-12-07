Story from Entertainment

Here’s The Full List Of 2022 AACTA Awards Winners

Alicia Vrajlal
Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI
The 2022 Australian Film & Television Academy of Arts (AACTA) Awards celebrated the country's film and television industry in style on Wednesday night.
Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis was the biggest winner of the night, taking home four awards for Best Film, Best Direction in Film (Baz Luhrmann), Best Lead Actor (Austin Butler), and Best Supporting Actress in Film (Olivia DeJonge) — bringing the movie's total AACTA Award count to 11 after winning seven gongs at the AACTA Industry Awards on Monday.
Mystery Road: Origin fared exceptionally for TV shows, receiving three AACTA Awards for Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor (Mark Coles Smith) and Actress (Tuuli Narkle) in a Drama, after receiving four Awards during Monday’s Industry Awards. This brought the show to a total of seven AACTA Awards.
Netflix's teen drama, Heartbreak High won all three of their eligible public-voted Audience Choice Award categories including Best TV Show, Best Actor (Bryn Chapman), and Best Actress (Chloe Hayden), while Thomas Weatherall won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.
The Masked Singer judge and former Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield was crowned Australia’s Best TV Personality, while MasterChef Australia was named Best Reality Program.
Thor star Chris Hemsworth proved he's come a long way since his Home & Away days, being named the recipient of the Trailblazer award.
"Tonight was a huge honour," he said when receiving the award from Russell Crowe.
"I don’t take for granted the opportunities the Australian screen industry has afforded me and am excited and proud that the rest of the world is discovering just how great it is to make world class movies down under with our incredible crews and creatives. I feel like we are all only really getting started."
Here's a complete list of the 2022 AACTA Awards winners:

Film 

Best Film

Elvis — WINNER
Here Out West 
Sissy
The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson
The Stranger
Three Thousand Years of Longing

Best Direction in Film

Baz Luhrmann: Elvis — WINNER
Hannah Barlow, Kane Senes: Sissy
Leah Purcell: The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson
Thomas M. Wright: The Stranger
George Miller: Three Thousand Years of Longing

Best Indie Film

A Stitch In Time — WINNER
Akoni
Darklands
Lonesome
Pieces
Smoke Between Trees

Best Lead Actress in Film

Aisha Dee (Sissy)
Leah Purcell (The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson) — WINNER
Julia Savage (Blaze)
Tilda Swinton (Three Thousand Years of Longing)
Jackie van Beek (Nude Tuesday)
Best Lead Actor in Film

Austin Butler (Elvis) — WINNER
Rob Collins (The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson)
Joel Edgerton (The Stranger)
Idris Elba (Three Thousand Years of Longing)
Damon Herriman (Nude Tuesday)

Best Supporting Actress in Film

Jada Alberts (The Stranger)
Jessica De Gouw (The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson)
Olivia DeJonge (Elvis) — WINNER
Joanna Lumley (Falling For Figaro)
Yael Stone (Blaze)

Best Supporting Actor in Film

Simon Baker (Blaze)
Jemaine Clement (Nude Tuesday)
Malachi Dower-Roberts (The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson)
Tom Hanks (Elvis)
Sean Harris (The Stranger) — WINNER

Best Screenplay in Film

Elvis
Nude Tuesday
The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson
The Stranger — WINNER
Three Thousand Years of Longing

Television

Best Drama Series

Bump (Stan)
Heartbreak High ( Netflix)
Love Me (Binge, Foxtel)
Mystery Road: Origin (ABC) — WINNER
The Tourist (Stan)
Wolf Like Me (Stan)

Best Miniseries

Barons (ABC)
Savage River (ABC)
The Twelve (Binge, Foxtel) — WINNER
True Colours (SBS)
Underbelly: Vanishing Act (Nine Network)

Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me)
Claudia Karvan (Bump)
Kate Mulvany (The Twelve)
Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin) — WINNER
Bojana Novakovic (Love Me)

Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Mark Coles Smith (Mystery Road: Origin) — WINNER
Jamie Dornan (The Tourist)
James Majoos (Heartbreak High)
Sam Neill (The Twelve)
Hugo Weaving (Love Me)

Best Comedy Program

Aftertaste (ABC)
Five Bedrooms (Network 10, Paramount+)
Hard Quiz (ABC)
Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell (ABC) — WINNER
Spicks and Specks (ABC)
Summer Love (ABC)

Best Entertainment Program

Eurovision — Australia Decides — Gold Coast 2022 (SBS)
LEGO® Masters Australia (Nine Network) — WINNER
Mastermind (SBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under (Stan)
The Dog House Australia (Network 10)
The Voice Australia (Seven Network)

Best Factual Entertainment Program

Back Roads (ABC)
Gogglebox Australia (Network 10)
Muster Dogs (ABC)
Old People’s Home for Teenagers (ABC) — WINNER
Who Do You Think You Are? (SBS)
You Can’t Ask That (ABC)
Best Lifestyle Program

Gardening Australia (ABC) — WINNER
Grand Designs Australia (Foxtel)
Selling Houses Australia (Foxtel)
The Cook Up with Adam Liaw (SBS)
The Great Australian Bake Off (Foxtel)
The Living Room (Network 10)

Best Reality Program

Amazing Race Australia (Network 10)
Australian Survivor: Blood V Water (Network 10)
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Network 10)
Luxe Listings Sydney (Amazon Prime Video)
MasterChef Australia (Network 10) — WINNER
The Bridge (Paramount+)

Best Documentary or Factual Program

Books That Made Us (ABC)
Burning (Amazon Prime Video)
Fearless: The Inside Story Of The AFLW ( Disney+)
Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked (ABC) — WINNER
People’s Republic of Mallacoota (ABC)
The Family Court Murders (ABC)

Best Children’s Program

Bluey (ABC) — WINNER
First Day (ABC)
Little J & Big Cuz (ABC, NITV, SBS)
MaveriX (ABC, Netflix)
Rock Island Mysteries (Network 10)
The PM’s Daughter (ABC)

Best Stand-Up Special

Geraldine Hickey: What A Surprise (Paramount+)
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy (Netflix) — WINNER
The Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022 Gala Supported by Oxfam (ABC)
The Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2022 Opening Night Comedy AllStars Show (ABC)
Tom Ballard: Enough (Paramount+)
Tommy Little: I’ll See Myself Out (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Comedy Performer

Wayne Blair (Aftertaste)
Patrick Brammall (Summer Love)
Harriet Dyer (Summer Love)
Tom Gleeson (Hard Quiz) — WINNER
Charlie Pickering (The Weekly with Charlie Pickering)
Doris Younane (Five Bedrooms)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Hayley McElhinney (Mystery Road: Origin)
Jacqueline McKenzie (Savage River)
Heather Mitchell (Love Me)
Brooke Satchwell (The Twelve) — WINNER
Magda Szubanski (After the Verdict)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Steve Bisley (Mystery Road: Origin)
Brendan Cowell (The Twelve)
Daniel Henshall (Mystery Road: Origin)
Damon Herriman (The Tourist)
Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High) — WINNER

Best Direction in Drama or Comedy

Bump — Episode 1: Geoff Bennett
Heartbreak High — Episode 1: Gracie Otto
Love Me — Episode 4: Emma Freeman
Mystery Road: Origin — Episode 3: Dylan River — WINNER
The Twelve — Episode 9: Daniel Nettheim
Best Screenplay in Television

Heartbreak High — Episode 1: Hannah Carroll Chapman — WINNER
Love Me — Episode 4: Adele Vuko
Mystery Road: Origin — Episode 3: Timothy Lee, Dylan River
Mystery Road: Origin — Episode 6: Dylan River, Blake Ayshford
The Twelve — Episode 10: Sarah Walker

Best Direction in Nonfiction Television

Books That Made Us — Episode 1: Sally Aitken
Fearless: The Inside Story Of The AFLW — Episode 1: Michael Venables
Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked — Episode 1: Helen Barrow
Who Do You Think You Are? — Episode 4: Tinzar Lwyn
You Can’t Ask That — Episode 1: Kirk Docker — WINNER

Best Short Film

Finding Jedda (Tanith Glynn-Maloney) — WINNER
Giants (Eddy Bell, Luke Mulquiney, Nonny Klaile)
Hatchback (Riley Sugars, Chloe Graham, Anthony Littlechild, John Grosland)
The Moths Will Eat Them Up (Luisa Martiri, Tanya Modini)
Stonefish (Megan Smart, Nonny Klaile, George Pullar)
Voice Activated (Liam Heyen, Yingna Lu, Steve Anthopoulos)

Best Documentary

Ablaze (Alec Morgan (Dir.), Tiriki Onus (Dir.), Tom Zubrycki)
Clean (Lachlan McLeod (Dir.), David Elliot-Jones, Charlotte Wheaton)
Everybody’s Oma (Jason van Genderen (Dir.), Roslyn Walker, Olivia Olley)
Franklin (Kasimir Burgess (Dir.), Christopher Kamen)
Ithaka (Ben Lawrence (Dir.), Gabriel Shipton, Adrian Devant)
River (Jennifer Peedom (Dir.), Joseph Nizeti (Dir.), Jo-anne McGowan, John Smithson) — WINNER

AACTAs Audience Choice nominees

Best Film

Elvis — WINNER
Thirteen Lives
Thor: Love and Thunder
Ticket to Paradise
The Drover’s Wife, The Legend of Molly Johnson
Wog Boys Forever

Best Sports Program

100% Footy (Nine)
AFL Sunday Footy Show (Nine
Friday Night Football AFL (Foxtel)
Friday Night Football NRL (Foxtel)
The Front Bar (Seven)
Women’s Footy (Nine) — WINNER

Best Sports Commentary Team

2021 Melbourne Cup (Ten)
2022 AFL Grand Final (Seven) — WINNER
2022 AFL Season (Foxtel)
2022 AFL Season (Seven)
2022 Australian Open (Nine)
2022 Commonwealth Games (Seven)

Best Actor

Bryn Chapman Parish (Heartbreak High) — WINNER
Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder)
Christian Ravello (Here Out West)
Hazem Shammas (The Twelve)
Jacob Elordi (Euphoria)
Thomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High)
Best Actress

Asher Yasbincek (Heartbreak High)
Ayesha Madon (Heartbreak High)
Chloé Hayden (Heartbreak High) — WINNER
Isla Fisher (Wolf Like Me)
Margot Robbie (Amsterdam)
Rebel WIlson (Senior Year)

Best Digital Creator

Anna Paul
Esmé Louise James
Jeff Can de Zandt
Kat Clark — WINNER
Luke and Sassy Scott
Sooshi Mango

Best TV Personality

Abbie Chatfield — WINNER
Adam & Symon from Gogglebox
Andy Lee
Chris Brown
Hamish Blake
Robert Irwin

Best TV Series

Blue
Gogglebox
Have You Been Paying Attention
Heartbreak High — WINNER
Home and Away
Married at First Sight

