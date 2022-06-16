After casting considerations that included Harry Styles, Miles Teller, and even more of your famous boyfriends, Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann settled on Austin Butler to play the legend of rock n' roll.
Butler had been one of five actors on the shortlist to play Elvis, and of all the names, which also included Kick-Ass star Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Baby Driver's Ansel Elgort, Butler was perhaps the least high-profile choice.
Though he hadn't yet had a breakout film role like Teller in Whiplash or Elgort in The Fault In Our Stars, Butler is hardly a newcomer to the industry — he has been working steadily for years in TV. Butler started on tween shows like Zoey 101 and Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, before moving onto teen heartthrob roles on Sex and the City prequel The Carrie Diaries, Life Unexpected, and The Shannara Chronicles. More recently he nabbed the role of Manson family member Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
However, it wasn't any of his screen work that caught Luhrmann's eye — Butler's presence on stage is what really led him to Elvis.
"I knew I couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist," Luhrmann said in a statement to Deadline at the time Butler was confirmed to play Presley.
"Throughout the casting process, it was an honour for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his standout role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures."
Fans were thrilled that the dark horse beat out the A-listers and can't wait to see him step into Presley's shoes, with many pointing out that Butler most closely resembled the icon.
I don’t know this Austin Butler guy ... but out of the four of them, he’s the only one that could pull off the look of Elvis!! Elgort and Teller are great, I just don’t see them in this role!! pic.twitter.com/o2i4LVDUgF— Koen Jespers (@IAmKoenJespers) July 2, 2019
out of these choices in actors, i can only see austin butler being elvis. other than that, an unknown actor who looks a hell of a lot more like him would be great https://t.co/HAX3aSD4w5— jesslyn ? (@thewickedtour) July 2, 2019
austin butler as elvis presley is good tier. i’m honestly excited for it— love, mars (@ninoandamelie) July 15, 2019
austin butler’s transition from unemployed c list (at best) to infiltrating the b+/a list crowd needs to be studied— cay (@koralinadean) May 25, 2022
The biopic spans Presley's entire life and is told through the lens of his manager Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks). Through their complicated relationship, we get a window into the life and music of the icon. And, if the recent premiere in Cannes —where Butler received a 12-minute standing ovation— is anything to go by, we're in for a cinematic treat.
Right now, Butler is still shrouded in a bit of mystery. His presence on social media is scarce. Aside from a nine-year relationship with Vanessa Hudgens and recent confirmation that he's dating Kaia Gerber, Butler has kept a fairly low profile. In a world where we know everything about everyone, the mystery is part of the appeal.
But with Baz Luhrmann's history of catapulting rising stars into household names (hello, Clare Danes), we expect from here on out to be seeing Butler's face everywhere. Lucky us.
You'll be able to see Butler shake his hips and pout those pillowy lips in Elvis when the biopic hits cinemas on June 23.
