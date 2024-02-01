Here’s How (& Where) To Watch The 2024 Grammy Awards In Australia

The who’s who of the music industry are preparing for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, which will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday night, local time.
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah and feature live performances from Billie Eilish, U2, and Joni Mitchell.
Women are set to dominate almost every category, with Taylor Swift, SZA and Olivia Rodrigo leading the nominations. While Gracie Adams, Ice Spice and Victoria Monét are up for Best New Artist.
Here’s everything we know about the 2024 Grammys and where you can watch the ceremony in Australia:
When Will The 2024 Grammys Take Place?
The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 4, which means Australians will be able to watch the broadcast from 12.00pm AEDT on Monday, February 5.
Where Can I Watch The 2024 Grammys In Australia?
The 2024 Grammys will be free to watch on Channel 7 and 7Plus from 12.00pm AEDT Monday, 5 February. You can also stream it on Paramount+ if you have a subscription. You can also keep up with the best Grammys red carpet looks, right here at Refinery29 Australia.
Who Is Hosting The 2024 Grammys?
This year, the Grammys will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. This will be the fourth time the two-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor and podcaster has hosted the biggest night in music.
“My job is just to be the host, to be the best host I can be. And to do that, I try to learn what everybody’s into, I try to learn about my guests,” Noah explained in his opening monologue at last year’s Grammys.
“For instance, I know that LL Cool J really loves breakfast cereals,” he said. “And then this is one of the strangest things that I found out: the person that Adele has always wanted to meet but never has is Dwayne Johnson.”
The 39-year-old South African comedian then brought Johnson out on stage to meet Adele.
On his podcast, What Now? with Trevor Noah, the comedian said he was “very excited” to be hosting the event once more in 2024.
Where Is The 2024 Grammys Taking Place?
The Grammys will be broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The 66th Grammy Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy, with Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor as executive producers.
Who’s Performing At The 2024 Grammys?
The Grammys will include a massive line-up of live performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Travis Scott and U2.
Some of the highlights include nine-time Grammy Award winner Joni Mitchell performing at the ceremony for the first time and U2 performing live from the Sphere in Las Vegas.
Who’s Nominated For The 2024 Grammys?
Women have dominated this year’s Grammy nominations with Taylor Swift, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus leading the charge.
SZA received nine nominations for her album SOS, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.
Taylor Swift has also been nominated for six awards, including Album of the Year for Midnights. The 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer has already won the award three times and if she wins again this year, she will become the first artist to win Album of the Year four times.
Swift and SZA go up against boygenius (The Record), Janelle Monáe (The Age of Pleasure), Jon Batiste (World Music Radio), Lana Del Rey (Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd), Miley Cyrus (Endless Summer Vacation) and Olivia Rodrigo (GUTS) for Album of the Year.
Lots of Australian artists have also received nods this year. Melbourne artist Troye Sivan has been nominated for Best Music Video and Best Pop Dancing Recording for his dance track, 'Rush'.
“I can’t even think. My first GRAMMY nomination… and second. A lifelong dream, no joke. THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH FOR EVERYTHING thank you Recording Academy,” the singer wrote on Instagram when the nominations were announced.
Sivan will go up against Aussie music royalty Kylie Minogue in the Best Pop Dance Recording category for her hit song 'Padam Padam'.
Meanwhile, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lana Del Ray, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift will compete in the hotly contested Song of the Year category. Jon Batiste is the only male nominated in this category.
Nominees for Best Pop Solo performance include Miley Cyrus ('Flowers'), Doja Cat ('Paint the Town Red'), Billie Eilish ('What Was I Made For?'), Olivia Rodrigo ('Vampire') and Taylor Swift ('Anti-Hero').