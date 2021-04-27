After spending some quality time out of the public eye, Sophie Turner is back to debuting stellar outfit after outfit while on a slew of dates with husband Joe Jonas. Monday night’s look was no different. In the lead-up to what we’re assuming was another night out for the new parents, Turner posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram stories that showed off an outfit that included the most debated trend of the 2000s: the low-rise jean.
For the occasion, Turner paired the baggy jeans with another ‘00s signature in the form of a navy blue going-out top that featured a sexy low-cut cowl neck. As if to add to the Y2K look, the Game of Thrones star also wore a long, gold necklace that dipped into her cleavage, purple eyeshadow, glitter nails, and a candy ring. In other words, her look was pulled straight from the pages of a 2003 copy of Elle Girl — in the best way possible. But while colorful rings and going-out tops feel just as at home in 2021 as they did in the aughts, low-rise jeans — a ‘00s trend that many who lived through the style’s heyday have sworn off — are harder for some people to get on board with.
Unfortunately for them, the denim style is making a comeback. According to fashion shopping platform Lyst, searches for low-rise jeans are up 57% compared to last year, with “low rise baggy jeans,” specifically, seeing an increase of 110%. That, and #LowRiseJeans has 36.1 million views on TikTok.
Whether we like it or not, the denim industry is cyclical, and trends — even the most hated of them — always find a way to creep back into our wardrobes. On the bright side, at least we have Turner to provide us with ample ideas for what to wear with the style. That, and plenty of other outfit inspiration, ranging from date night pajamas to vacation-ready sets.