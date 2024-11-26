Kate Moss Is Launching A Zara Partywear Collection

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
The year is wrapping up with some seriously major collaborations — from Wicked’s world domination to Reformation and Shrimps' cold-weather offering. Now, Kate Moss and Zara have entered the chat, delivering the ultimate team-up of 2024.
Just in time for party season, the British supermodel and fashion icon has joined forces with high-street favourite Zara for a debut collection packed with laser-cut dresses, day-to-night outerwear, metallic accessories, and loads of leopard print. Shoppable on November 30, the Studio 54-inspired campaign featuring Moss in velvet flares, sparkly minis, and white satin blazers is already a serotonin boost for fashion fans. It’s a masterclass in Moss’s signature grunge-meets-glam aesthetic — holiday-ready and then some.
Zara is on a hot streak, following its Annie Leibovitz-shot Icons Collection in September and this month’s utilitarian-inspired SRPLS drop. This latest offering, co-created with Moss’s long-time stylist Katy England, takes cues from the model’s personal wardrobe. Shot by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, and featuring models from Moss’s own agency (including Georgia Palmer), the collection channels her signature edge from concept to campaign.
As you plan your festive looks, mark November 30 to shop the collection online and in select stores. Whether it’s sparkling minis or tailored blazers Kate Moss x Zara promises to bring your 90s supermodel fashion dreams to life.
