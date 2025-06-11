The Second Kate Moss x Zara Collab Is The Ultimate Festival Wardrobe
If you're heading to Europe for festival season, the fashion icon herself, Kate Moss, has just collaborated with Zara (who is celebrating 50 years) for second time on The Festival Collection. Following the success of the supermodel’s first Studio 54-inspired collaboration in 2024, these new rock ’n’ roll styles reminiscent of her Glastonbury days are sure to excite everyone.
Moss, who designed the collection with long-time stylist Katy England, was inspired by “some of her favourite festival pieces, including styles from thrift stores of small-town America to the most elevated boutiques of Paris and Milan,” according to a press release. Think: sparkly mini dresses, embroidered vests, biker boots, and stacked bangles.
Speaking on these limited-edition pieces, Moss says: “Nothing matches the feeling of finding a one-off piece. Just wow. The piece that only you own.” And while others may cart up the same item from the collection as you, the nostalgic designs feel exclusive and help you stand out from the crowd thanks to the supermodel’s inimitable style.
The womenswear collection — which is modelled by Moss' equally cool daughter, Lila Moss — features everything from flowy blouses and lace matching sets to androgynous silk suits and go-go boots, with prices ranging from $49.95 to $679.
Meanwhile, the menswear collection was designed by Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie — Moss’ friend and England’s husband. Moss spoke about Gillespie’s influence on her own collection, explaining: “I expected it to be more about wafty dresses. But it’s a bit tougher than that. That’s because all the masculine energy was coming in from Bobby doing his collection at the same time [...] We ended up going somewhere quite unexpected that I didn’t think we would.”
As you plan your festival outfits, shop the collection online and in select stores today. Whether it’s a statement belt or moto jacket, Kate Moss x Zara promises to bring your '90s off-duty supermodel dreams to life.
