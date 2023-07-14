We’ve Got Your Splendour In The Grass ‘Fits Sorted

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
With Australia's Glastonbury, AKA Splendour In The Grass, just around the corner, it's time to get your festival kit sorted. We've said it before and we'll say it again: Fashion is arguably as significant as the music during festival season. Hands up who used to save pictures of Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller caked in mud at Glasto to their Pinterest inspo boards. Just us? Weird.
There's also something especially nostalgic about music jaunts held in the depths of an Australian winter. The parklands of Byron Bay are probably a hell of a lot warmer than Scotland in the height of summer but the occasion still calls for a sturdy set of boots and a weekend's worth of outfits that effortlessly toe the line between practicality and a generally slay energy when it comes to style.
Of course, the elements that make an outfit — like makeup, sunglasses and jewellery — are about as unique to you as your personality. But, we've taken the liberty of coming up with a reliable base of festival fashion pieces that can be mixed, matched and layered to your heart's content. Get on that express shipping – the clock is ticking!
Naked Dresses
The naked dress is both sexy and deceptively warm thanks to the fact that it's traditionally constructed using mesh fabric. Paired with some chunky combat boots, layered under a statement tee or made a tad more modest with a slip skirt underneath — it's a surprisingly versatile piece.
Statement Hats
Hats can make or break an outfit. They add a touch of thoughtful styling to an otherwise straightforward look. Plus, if you're standing in the middle of a mosh pit for hours on end, they're also practical. There's a fun range of statement-making dome-warmers to choose from, but we're particularly fond of Y2K trucker caps, yassified cowboy hats and fluffy hats that looked like they could've belonged to Dennis Rodman.
Graphic Tops
We all know just how mighty of an investment a fun top can be. Luckily, there's a handful of graphic and alternative options out there. Channel the bloke core trend with a footy jersey or get into the asymmetric tops available (courtesy of the '00s revival). Style them with a maxi skirt (like the ones we've shared below) or layer them in unexpected ways with a dress or another top you have in your weekend bag.
Breezy Maxi Skirts
Maxi skirts are more practical than one might think, since they keep you from getting too hot on the dance floor. Plus, they're a godsend when you have to make the inevitable trip to one of the horrendous port-a-loos. No one wants to experience the vulnerability of dropping trou in log drop — no one.
Mud-Appropriate Boots
Boots are a no-brainer when you're busting a move in an open field for days on end. There's the traditional festival footwear of choice: the humble gumboot. But it's also the perfect time to invest in a hardwearing pair of Dr Marten combat boots, too. If you're not afraid of heights, there are always plenty of fun platform boot options available, too.