And, judging from our five editor try-ons — and we run the gamut when it comes to skin tones! — it's not surprising why this lipstick is so lust-worthy and cult-worthy. The opaque blue-red concoction is a bonafide showstopper. Associate writer Chichi Offor wrote that "The red ... is on point. It definitely adds a bit of passion and intensity (in a good way) to a look. My Aries soul feels super sexy with it on! I have trouble finding reds I love with my skin tone, so I was pleased for this slightly deeper, cooler red that complemented my colouring well." And our resident beauty writer Karina Hoshikawa reported, "Once dry, it really didn’t move much — there was virtually no transfer to a wine glass, and it passed the smooch test with near-flying colours. The best part of the lipstick for me has to be the texture. It is the most velvety finish I’ve ever seen from a matte lipstick, and the colour is truly stunning." On the celeb front, the Violette_FR lipstick was also seen on Julianne Hough at the Oscars and on Aurora James at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala. With both famous and non-famous lipstick wearers giving the stain a thumbs up, we know it won't be long till this luxe liquid is sold out once again. While it's currently in stock, we encourage you to grab one while it's (punningly) red-hot.