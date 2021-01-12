Demi Lovato’s Side-Buzzed Pixie Just Got A Pastel Upgrade

New year, new hair — for Demi Lovato, at least. Over the weekend, the singer-songwriter posted a video on Instagram debuting her new, pale-pink pixie haircut. The singer first showed off her shorter side-shaved hairstyle back in November, and she's already experimenting with all the different ways she can wear it.
For 2021, Lovato upgraded the shape of the style, trading the top-heavy platinum-blonde layers for a shorter, more rounded bowl cut. More dramatically still, she switched up the colour from blonde to light pink — a perfect match to the lip colour she's wearing in the new clip.
Advertisement
In her Instagram caption, along with a single pink sparkle heart emoji, Lovato credits the creator of her new look, hairstylist and colourist Amber Maynard Bolt. Bolt posted the selfie to her own Instagram Story, writing, "Pretty In Pink." It's unclear whether this new pink colour is permanent, the work of wash-out dye, or a wig — but if quarantine’s biggest hair colour trend is any indication, it may stick around for a while.
We can’t wait to see what Lovato does next, but in the meantime, can we make matching your lip colour to your hair colour a thing for 2021?