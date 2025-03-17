All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
I have a confession that might shock the nation: I’m not big on chocolate. I say “shock” because I’m well aware that not many people share my sentiment — especially not at this time of year. Easter and chocolate go hand in hand, but if you’re looking for a more luxe alternative to your classic Lindt, let me introduce you to the perfect indulgence: Lookfantastic’s Beauty Egg.
Whether you’re a beauty enthusiast or just someone who dabbles, you’ll likely know exactly what I mean by “beauty egg” — a curated collection of skincare, makeup, hair and body care products housed in a neatly-wrapped, egg-shaped package. While several brands have joined the beauty egg ranks in recent years, Lookfantastic consistently leads the pack. In fact, last year’s sold out faster than you can say “Lent”.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
As expected, the 2025 edition is just as covetable as its predecessor. It boasts products from TikTok-viral Sol de Janeiro, beauty editor-adored Medik8, and makeup artist favourite Anastasia Beverly Hills, to name a few. While it’s pricier than a chocolate egg at £60, I’d still consider it a steal as it's actually worth over £205.
Whether you’re keeping the haul to yourself or sharing it with friends, Lookfantastic’s Beauty Egg contains seven R29-adored products. Here’s a breakdown of what’s inside this year.
After using Color Wow’s Money Masque to transform my dull, damaged and thirsty hair, I decided to swap it for the lighter leave-in conditioner — and the results were nothing short of amazing. Thanks to hydrating rice brand and deeply moisturising red algae, it imparts a glass-like shine and minimises frizz. Just a few spritzes make my thick, wavy hair so much easier to manage and style, but it’s suitable for all hair types. I’ve even got my friends and family hooked on it. Plus, it doubles up as a heat and UV protectant, lending hair an extra layer of protection while keeping it looking healthy and feeling strong.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ask any beauty editor for their favourite nighttime moisturiser, and nine times out of ten, they’ll mention Elemis Pro Collagen. Unlike other night creams that can feel greasy and suffocating, this one has a light texture but is deeply nourishing. That’ll be the megamix of moisturising glycerin, skin-softening plant oils, and peptides, which boost collagen and elastin production — two things that give the skin its strength and suppleness.
Lip oils are here to stay, but not all are created equal. Some only offer surface-level hydration, temporarily masking dry, cracked lips. Not this one. Along with a blend of nourishing plant oils, it contains collagen amino acids, which help lips hold on to moisture for longer while providing a plumping effect.
There’s a reason why Sol de Janeiro’s Delícia Drench Body Butter is TikTok-famous. First, its floral-vanilla scent is addictive and sticks around as long as an expensive eau de parfum. Second, it transforms dry, scaly skin. That’s thanks to a dream team of micronised hyaluronic acid for deeper hydration and bacuri butter to smooth over flaky skin.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
I've spotted this mascara in the kits of countless celebrity- and backstage makeup artists — and I can vouch for it, too. Just one coat is enough to lengthen lashes, while two beefs them up considerably. That's down to the tapered bristle brush, which captures the tiniest of lashes — even the ones in the corners.
Refinery29’s senior writer, Venus Wong, often praises this brightening vitamin C serum. Its star ingredient, 7% tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, is a stabilised form of vitamin C — no small feat, considering the ingredient is notoriously tricky to formulate. “The serum has made a big difference to my skin’s overall radiance, and my dark spots have become less noticeable,” Wong recently wrote, adding, “The light citrus scent is such a pick-me-up.”
Finding a highlighter that delivers a soft, radiant glow without looking dusty can be a challenge, but Iconic London’s Luscious Glow Baked Face Highlighter gets it just right. I like swirling my highlighter brush along the length of the palette to pick up its mix of iridescent shades — from champagne to rose-taupe — before sweeping it over my cheekbones, eyelids, nose and chin. The result is a luminous sheen that whispers rather than shouts.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT