Even if you’re not familiar with Chris Appleton, you’ve definitely seen his work. The hair whisperer counts the Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez, and Nicole Kidman among his roster of celebrity clients — and then there’s his four million Instagram followers who eagerly heart, comment and save his posts. Exclusively for R29’s Beauty Studio, the industry legend shares seven of his most essential products for your healthiest hair yet.
“My philosophy is really about looking and feeling your best, and using your hair to explore different personalities and different sides of you,” Appleton tells Refinery29. “I think there's a desire to keep up with the trends now, but for me, it's just about getting the [best] results without compromising your hair.” Whether you’re curious about which popular hair styling tool is actually worth the money (hint: it’s this one) or if certain hair products are simply a scam, we’ve got the inside scoop on Appleton’s kit must-haves.
Keep reading for his breakdown of which products are worth investing in — and the one worth skipping.
A smoothing treatment
Color Wow’s bestselling Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, £27, is one of those products that is often imitated but never truly replicated. Powered by an anti-humidity complex as well as smoothing glycerin, Dream Coat shields hair against the elements and instantly adds a mirror-like shine to lengths. Appleton (an ambassador for the brand) waxes poetic about the product’s unique texture and that it’s basically glass hair in a bottle. “I’ve kind of become known for it,” he quips. Simply spray it on clean, towel-dried hair and blow-dry as usual to activate its frizz-repellent properties, and enjoy smooth, silky strands for up to four shampoos later.
Heat protectant
“One of the biggest problems I see is people overheating their hair,” Appleton says, whether that's with a straightener, curling wand or a blowdry brush: “Heat protection is so important, yet many still skip it,” observes Appleton. While it may save a few minutes, overlooking this step can damage your hair over time, leading to dryness, breakage, and split ends. For lightweight protection up to 450°, we recommend the Olaplex Volumizing Blow Dry Mist, £28, to repair and smooth hair as you style. The innovative product is formulated with a slew of plant-derived compounds like jackfruit polysaccharides, bamboo extract lipopeptides and pea-derived peptides to strengthen hair from the inside out.
A lightweight leave-in conditioner
If there’s one takeaway from our conversation, it’s that Appleton takes hair health very seriously — and thinks you should, too. “I think everyone’s hair needs a little bit of extra love, especially if there’s damage that hasn’t been repaired,” he says. Enter: Appleton’s own weightless, frizz-eliminating leave-in conditioner — made in collaboration with Color Wow — that you can mist on wet or dry strands for instant hydration and shine, thanks to ingredients like rice proteins as well as baobab and amaranthus extracts.
Smart hair tech
With myriad innovations in hair technology these days, it can be overwhelming to know which devices are the upgrades they claim to be. Appleton swears by the Shark® FlexFusion 5 in 1 Air Styler Brush, £369.99, for its endless versatility and heat-control ceramic plates: “Not only is it a hairdryer, but it's also a curler, straightener and volumiser,” he tells us. “It does so many things all in one, so you get so much value for your money in one tool.” Need another endorsement? The FlexFusion also won an R29 Beauty Innovator Award last year and has become a go-to of our own beauty director for its powerful fast drying and ease of use.
A boar bristle hairbrush
Even 140 (!) years later, the iconic Mason Pearson boar bristle brush still reigns supreme among hair professionals everywhere — including Appleton. “I love a Mason Pearson brush because it's great for styling,” he says. “[You can] dress the hair up or down or however you want to do to it.” It’s all thanks to the boar bristles, which cling to the hair shaft to smooth each strand as you pass the brush through. Mason Pearson offers a variety of brushes to suit different hair types, including pure boar bristle brushes, hybrid options with both nylon and boar bristles and pure nylon brushes designed for thicker textures. In addition to detangling and smoothing, Appleton also uses this brush as a final step to loosen curls into soft, voluminous waves.
A nourishing mask
If you rarely use a hair mask (guilty!), Appleton will convince you otherwise: “It’s really important to deep-condition your hair,” he says, recommending his Color Wow Money Mask, £39.50. This takes dull, dry hair and makes it glossy and expensive-looking within minutes, thanks to ingredients like blue sea kale and algae, which help strengthen and hydrate hair. Appleton suggests using this mask in place of conditioner once a week (or as needed), letting it sit anywhere from three to 20 minutes before rinsing and styling as usual.
A texturising spray
Appleton recommends looking for a versatile hairstyling product that does more than just set your ‘do. “I love the Color Wow Style On Steroids because it's great for restyling, adding lived-in texture and giving your hair more volume,” he explains. Pro tip: Appleton recommends skipping the thickening shampoos — which he says leave a residue on the hair — and using a dry styler like this one to add hold and body, especially for top knots and ponytails.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 US.
