Almost as enigmatic as Gaga, Song hasn't done an interview since the '90s (until this one), refers to herself as a "non-participant" in social media, and leaves zero traces of her A-list work online, which is exactly why she's filled with valuable information. Once referred to as a "[blonde] mad scientist bleach warlock" by Gaga, Song has been the Golden Globe nominee's go-to for 10 years now, working with her ahead of tours and music videos, like "Alejandro" and "Paparazzi."