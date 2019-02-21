Emma Roberts Wins Best Winter Hair Colour With A Fresh Brunette Shade

When you've been colouring your hair for longer than you can remember — blonde midlights every six weeks since the ninth grade, buying bottles of Olaplex in bulk — you may find yourself blind to the beauty of your natural colour. But if there's anyone who can convince you to revert from a bottle blonde back to an au natural brunette shade, it's Emma Roberts.
On a whim, the Scream Queens actress took her blonde lob to the dark side, the colour almost identical to the one at her root — a piercing, dimensional brunette that makes her green eyes pop. The deep brown colour, with hints of caramel at the ends, came courtesy of L.A.'s seasoned colourist Nikki Lee, who tells us that Roberts went totally rogue with her decision to go back to brown. "We were just supposed to do a blonde touch-up," Lee admitted. "And Emma sat down and said: 'Let’s change it up!'"
Of course, the 28-year-old actress has proven that she can truly wear any colour that comes in a box or bottle. Roberts has tried everything from soft, honey blonde to an icy white, and she makes a drop-dead gorgeous redhead, too. But the dark brunette colour she's sporting for spring may be the most fitting. "What I love the most about when Emma's brunette is how the colour brings out her eyes and suits her skin tone," Lee tells us.
And we have to agree, the chocolate brown colour is one of our favourites — and feels especially appropriate given the chilly season. If you make like Roberts, taking your hair a tinge darker to mirror your root, you'll have a colour that's a whole lot easier to maintain than a platinum pick. That means forgoing your Saturday morning salon appointment for a steaming hot coffee in bed — a mid-winter plan we can all get behind.
