The unpredictable and tough-to-conceal nature of my flare-ups put me on edge at the best of times, but a sudden eruption the week before my wedding this summer led to tear-sodden pillows and much wearing of polo necks, even though it was the height of August. The second instigator was a throbbing outbreak that bloomed all over my chin just before jumping on a long-haul flight to say my final goodbyes to a relative. Juggling work deadlines with family illness and nick-of-time travel planning triggered a sustained anxiety spike, and the evidence was writ large on my face. It just so happened to be World Mental Health Day, and as I sobbed in the taxi on the way to the airport (taking the Tube was out of the question because my face), I decided enough was enough.