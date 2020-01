Infuriatingly, the root causes of rosacea and its subtypes remain poorly understood and there is no cure. But that in no way means that you’re on your own. Nor do you have to live like a monk in an effort to keep it 'contained'. Seeing a dermatologist was a game-changer for me, however consultations in London can start at £250, which isn't exactly affordable. In that case, knowing how to talk to your GP about skin is important. In fact, I wish I’d asked my GP if I could go on a waiting list sooner. Dr Ahmed recommends talking to your doctor about how you’re feeling in yourself, in addition to the dermatological symptoms. "Don’t underestimate the impact that your skin can have on your quality of life," Dr Ahmed advises. " Rosacea is a complex condition and it’ll take time to find a treatment plan that works for you, so develop a mental health toolkit too."