‘Alcohol Is Bad’ & 8 Other Rosacea Myths I Was Told (& Believed)

I feel lucky that my first GP immediately recognised my rosacea and didn’t let my age (I was 21) dissuade him from that diagnosis. Unfortunately, others are not so lucky. I hear from many people who have been told that because they’re under 30, it can’t be rosacea. I already felt isolated by my skin but reading forums where my skin and concerns were dismissed because I was 20 years younger than most of the other sufferers was particularly hard.