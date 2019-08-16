Maya Hawke Acts, Sings & Cries

“I don't think I was ever ready, am ready, or will ever be ready. I have always loved music and writing lyrics. I've done it since I was like 7 or 8 years old. I think the first lyrics I wrote I ripped off a Hannah Montana melody. I'm getting older, and I’ve been out of school for two years and have had free time to be making things and doing things. Acting is an amazing. I love [it]. But the problem is that you're always waiting around for a call; you're waiting for someone to give you permission to do your work. The nice thing with music in the last three years alongside the acting work I've done is that I didn't have to wait for anyone’s permission. I could work on a song in a trailer while I was waiting to go on. The months I just spent just waiting to get a part, I’ve been able to work on this. It has given my life some structure and purpose so that I'm not just waiting around and losing my mind and crying.”