Maya Hawke Is Stranger Things' Break-Out Star & Her Famous Parents Couldn't Be More Proud

Warning: Mild spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 3. Turn back now if you haven't watched.
Netflix's Stranger Things may boast so many awesome characters it's impossible to name true fan favorites, but Stranger Things 3 proved that there's definitely more to love with Maya Hawke's Robin. The code-cracking, multiple language-speaking high school student who spends her summer fighting monsters and scooping ice cream alongside favorite babysitter Steve (Joe Keery) has captured the hearts of fans across social media, but Hawke's biggest supporters are still her famous parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.
Hawke is following in her mom and dad's footsteps, having made her Hollywood debut in the BBC's Little Women mini-series in 2017. (She dropped out of Juilliard to take the role.) She will next appear as a "Flower Child" in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. As Robin, though, she's a cool girl band geek who is also the first explicitly queer character on Stranger Things.
Hawke's father Ethan gushed about his daughter's talents in an Instagram post, where he shared a character poster of Robin along with a sweet caption.
"Some of you may have missed her in last year’s BBC production of Little Women. Some of you may have missed her work at Juilliard. I know many missed out on numerous high school productions — heck I even missed a few and I’m her father. Some of you may know her music, some may not. But Ladies & Gentleman, get to know MAYA HAWKE. She’s the real thing."
Thurman, who stars in Netflix's tragically-cancelled Chambers, also shared a message for her daughter on the 'gram.
"My victorious loving mermaid daughter. A weekend of triumph on Stranger Things. Congratulations beloved @mayahawke," she wrote.
Sure, they're her parents — but new fans on Twitter were also all about Hawke's performance.
One summer can change everything, and if there's one person who knows that for sure, it's Hawke. As for her parents, they were just waiting for the world to see what they long have.
