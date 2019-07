In case you didn't spend your long weekend devouring the third season that just hit Netflix on July 4, here's what you need to know about the new character : Robin is Steve Harrington's Joe Keery ) coworker at Scoops Ahoy, an ice-cream shop at the newly-opened Starcourt Mall in Hawkins. We don't get to learn too much about the character beyond her relationship to Steve and Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), but that doesn't mean we didn't fully fall in love with her sarcastic remarks, code-cracking Russian translations, and perfect shoulder-grazing bob over the course of all eight episodes.