The eldest Wheeler sibling may be a former goody-two-shoes-turned-fearless aspiring investigative journalist, but she still visibly cares about keeping up with trends in a way Robin does not. After all, Nancy has a perm and wears bolder makeup in the third season, true to '80s style cues; Robin keeps her skin practically bare and her hair visibly undone — which was the point. "I don't think [Robin] has ever gone to the hair salon," Hindsgaul explains. "We didn't want anything in-your-face with her. She should just be a little bit messy, fun, lively, and quirky."