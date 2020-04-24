Uma Thurman & Maya Hawke Make A Case For The Mother-Daughter Quarantine Haircut

Uma Thurman and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke might have just solidified their status as the coolest mother-daughter duo in quarantine by turning their kitchen island into a makeshift hair salon.
On Instagram, Thurman posted a candid shot of her latest DIY project: administering a quarantine haircut at home. In the photo, Thurman appears to be crouching and intensely concentrated as she holds a pair of scissors up to the freshly-trimmed bob of her 21-year-old daughter, Hawke.
More than a sweet mother-daughter moment, Thurman's Instagram post came with an introspective caption. "Home hair cuts bring us back home," Thurman wrote alongside the photo. "We are all finding our selves again."
Even with Hawke's face out of the frame, fans were quick to draw comparisons between the mother and daughter in the comments section, calling the sharp, chin-length bob a "Mia Wallace cut" in reference to the one Thurman wore in Pulp Fiction.
In an interview with Nylon this week, Hawke revealed that she recently moved back into her mum's place in Woodstock, NY, as a result of the pandemic. "I moved out and got my whole life together and became a person,” Hawke told the publication. “And this disease is like, ‘Ha ha ha, just kidding! You’re a kid, and you live with your parents.’" By the looks of it though, living at home with Thurman definitely has its perks.
