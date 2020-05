A lot has been said about the therapeutic powers of working with your hands lately, whether to combat cabin fever or to cope with the stress of living in a time of great uncertainty. In quarantine, people have taken to baking bread, gardening, and learning how to tie-dye . And while the latter is undoubtedly the most popular fashion trend to have come out of shelter-in-place orders, DIY fashion kits have also seen a demand from fashion-lovers looking to pass time while trying their hand at design.