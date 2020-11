Why Not Use Your New Home Ec Skills To Make DIY Gifts This Holiday Season?

An abundance of time trapped inside, socially distancing from friends and family, has encouraged many to turn to DIY projects as a way to stay occupied. Earlier this year, this phenomenon led an embrace of the cottagecore aesthetic , a boom in new hobbies , and loaves and loaves of sourdough all over our Instagram feeds . Though you may not be creating as much as you were at the start of quarantine, you can definitely use those home ec skills once again as the holiday season approaches. Instead of splurging on presents for loved ones you haven't seen much of in 2020, why not pour your heart into homemade gifts?