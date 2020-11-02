10 Cheerful & Calming Bead Kits (To Help Take The Edge Off)

Much to our delight, home-bound and nostalgia-tinged hobbies have climbed the popularity ranks in 2020. Whether it was bread-baking, embroidery, or puzzles, we benefitted from a range of meditative activities that gave our minds a moment’s respite from reality. And now, during a particularly stressful week, we've got another exercise lined up to add to our calming-and-cheerful docket: jewelry-making.
Our very own Market Editor on R29's Shopping team, Liz Buxton, has been known to “string the evenings away” with a vibrant toolbox of beads she scored off Amazon, a glass of wine, and some T-Swift tunes — and we think she just may be onto something. Ahead, we rounded up the most joyous jewelry-making goods we could find online (including a few of Liz's personal favorites). Scroll on to shop the bright assortment for yourself, a friend in need of some soothing-tactile distraction, or as material for the DIY holiday gifts you're planning to send out this year.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.