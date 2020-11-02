10 Cheerful & Calming Bead Kits (To Help Take The Edge Off)

Our very own Market Editor on R29's Shopping team, Liz Buxton, has been known to “string the evenings away” with a vibrant toolbox of beads she scored off Amazon, a glass of wine, and some T-Swift tunes — and we think she just may be onto something. Ahead, we rounded up the most joyous jewelry-making goods we could find online (including a few of Liz's personal favorites). Scroll on to shop the bright assortment for yourself, a friend in need of some soothing-tactile distraction, or as material for the DIY holiday gifts you're planning to send out this year.