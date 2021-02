These Legendary Historic Quilts Are Available On Etsy

Despite the quilters’ remarkable personal history and glowing recognition from venerable cultural institutions, the quilts made in Gee’s Bend have only been available to customers willing and able to make the pilgrimage to the isolated enclave (which is over two hours by car from the neighboring city of Montgomery). However, that changed last week when maker marketplace Etsy , non-profit artisan agency Nest , and Souls Grown Deep announced that nine quilters from Gee’s Bend had launched their own individual shops on Etsy , where anyone can now purchase hand-made quilts directly from the women who made them with a few clicks of a mouse. “It stopped me in my tracks,” says Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson said of the launch. “It’s time for [the quilters’] story to be heard, on a much larger scale than ever before. This is really preserving history.”