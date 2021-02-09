These Legendary Historic Quilts Are Available On Etsy

In addition to creating a dedicated landing page for the quilters and marking each Gee’s Bend shop with a custom badge so that customers can differentiate from the scores of handmade textiles that are “inspired” by the region’s output, Etsy is waiving its customary transaction fees for at least seven months from the launch date. In addition, the partnership is ongoing, and the opportunity to take advantage of Nest’s guidance is available to any quilter from Gee’s Bend. “If you are a Gee’s Bend quilter and you see now that it’s working and people are selling and you want to join, Nest will help you get on board,” Nest founder Rebecca van Bergen explains.