For this reason, those who visit a clinic often won’t do so with the intention of having profile harmonisation, much like myself. However, it can be a highly successful technique and Taktouk says it works for most people. "This is ideal for anyone who has concerns about their nose, chin, lips or forehead," he explains. It's also a great route for those who don't want to commit to larger surgeries such as rhinoplasty (aka a nose job) as there is minimal downtime: a few days of bruising, swelling, redness and tenderness is usually the extent of it. "Surgical changes are too permanent and not liking the result can [create] a longstanding sense of disappointment and regret," says Taktouk. "This offers a good temporary alternative." How long the treatment lasts will vary depending on the area of the face. Injections into the nose and chin can last up to two years, according to Taktouk, while lips have a shorter span of around six months as this is a much more mobile part of the face. As a result, the filler is 'burned through' more quickly.