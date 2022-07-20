These Octopus-Inspired Vibrators Don’t Have Tentacles, But They Are Effective

The effect on my arousal, however, was immediate. And though I'd anticipated needing lube (like I said, it had been a while since I used an internal vibrator!), my puss had no problem accommodating the vibrator's wide but soft, pliable head. The only issue: as I maneuvered the Kurve between my legs my clit screamed out for stimulation. Don't get me wrong, the combination of vibrations felt amazing. I could have probably settled in for a marathon session, just me and this toy, for well over an hour, but (like most people), I didn't have all day. And like most vagina-havers, I cannot orgasm without clitoral stimulation, and in my excitement to use a G-spot vibrator, I kind of forgot that. Luckily for me, I had a bullet charged and waiting for me. So, I just added it to the mix.