These Octopus-Inspired Vibrators Don’t Have Tentacles, But They Are Effective

Admittedly, I've been on a clitoral-sucking vibrator bender for the last few weeks, and I was thrilled to receive something insertable. So, without further ado, I took out the Kurve and tried to turn it on. It was harder than I anticipated. The Kurve's claim to fame is its patented Treble and Bass dual motor, the two halves working in tandem to create a customizable vibration. I pressed what looked like the "on" button for a few seconds, and nothing happened. I tried again. Nothing. I flipped through the instruction manual, hoping for enlightenment, but the diagrams were impossible to decipher (seriously, is it so hard to add text to a manual?). After about five desperate minutes, I pulled up the Hot Octopuss website where the toy's page explained in plain text how to get those motors running. As instructed, I held both plus buttons for two seconds, and finally, the dual motors whirred to life.



I started playing around with the settings, trying to figure out which Treble and Bass vibration combo was best for me. There are many to choose from: With five patterns and 25 speed modes, the combinations seemed endless. I'm not really sure how to describe how they felt, either, to be honest. Other than . . . a lot. As the name suggests, the bass motor's vibrations were deep and internal while the Treble motor felt more surface level. Combined, though, it was a unique sensation that vibrated all the way through my hand and arm (a little unpleasantly, but totally manageable).