Maude’s Reader-Favorite Organic Lube Is BACK In Stock

In case you haven't gotten up close and personal with the stuff yourself, let us give a brief intro: The Brooklyn-based sex startup's fan-favorite 100% natural lube is formulated with gentle aloe for a hydrating experience, making it ideal for use around your most sensitive areas . In my experience, the stuff feels less like a Slip 'n Slide and more like a touch of cushion-y moisture right where you want it. No cleanup is required, and the lube itself is as gentle as it gets. Featuring an ingredients list that you can actually understand, it's skyrocketed to R29 reader star status not just because it gets the job done (which it does) — it's a lube you can genuinely feel good about using time and time again (which we certainly hope you are).