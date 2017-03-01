What's Your Home State's Favorite Sex Toy?

Learning the sexual habits of others is almost always interesting. And if you're curious about people's sex toy habits specifically, you're in luck. Online sex toy retailer Kink.com has just released sales data, revealing what the most popular sex toy is in all 50 states.
Of course, these top-selling sex toys are based on Kink.com's sales figures from their online fetish shop, so it's hard to say how representative these toys are in terms of true state-wide popularity. And more than likely, the people shopping here are already into the more hardcore stuff. But still, it's fascinating to see what kinksters across America prefer.
From spreader bars (as featured in Fifty Shades Darker) to actual chastity devices, here's what people are using to get off in each state.
