The Crazy Trick That Made Anal Sex Super Easy & Fun

Anal sex is not exactly known as the easiest or least daunting sexual activity — the anus isn't self-lubricating, and the sphincter needs to be relaxed before you insert anything into it (which, again, isn't always easy). So when I found out that Foria, the company behind those cannabis intimacy oils (a.k.a. "weed lube"), had a product available for your butt, I knew I needed it in mine. Honestly, I can't imagine a better way to relax for anal sex than getting my actual anus high.
While Foria's aforementioned intimacy oil is a cannabis and coconut oil-based mist primarily for vaginal use, I had heard about (okay, and tested) the product's efficacy for anal play. It was fun to try, but a spray is easier applied on the labia lips and vagina than the butthole (which is much smaller), so I wasn't sure how much I got up there. A capsule seemed like the perfect solution. Foria claims to work by promoting relaxation and increasing blood flow, jumping off the cannabis plant's long-standing reputation as an aphrodisiac.
As cannabis is being used to treat pain and anal sex can be painful when not done properly, I was stoked to learn about Foria Explore, the cannabis and wellness company's anal suppository. I've always been super turned on by anal, and while I've had luck with it in the past, at times it was too painful and I had to ask my partner to stop. A product that could not only add excitement (how awesome is weed for your butt?), but also potentially reduce pain, seemed like just what I needed to fulfill my anal desires.
Foria Explore is made with jojoba extract, purified THC, CBD isolate from organically-grown hemp, and organic sunflower lecithin. THC can enhance blood flow and reduce pain, while CBD can promote relaxation as an anxiety reducer (and both ingredients have been shown to reduce muscle spasticity in multiple sclerosis patients). Could the same relaxation properties be applied to anal sex? I had to find out.
The suppository is latex-safe, which is great news, as unprotected anal sex has a higher risk for HIV transmission than vaginal or oral sex. The main ingredient difference between Foria Explore and the vaginal spray is that Explore skips the coconut oil, since it's not latex-friendly. I opted to go on my first cannabis anal suppository mission solo, so I personally didn't have to worry about condoms. My main concern was making it easier to fit a dildo in my butt.
First things first: There is no magic capsule that will make anal sex via penis or dildo 100% easy and painless. (Well, perhaps heavy opiates combined with a muscle relaxer, but for legal and ethical reasons, I can't endorse procuring those.) So to give Foria Explore the best chance possible, I had to do anal sex right. The instructions on the little black box asked that I insert the suppository and let it sit for 15 minutes before adding lubrication or anything else up there. After washing my hands, I slid that sucker up, turned off all harsh lighting, lit candles, and turned on some FKA Twigs. Enjoying my serene atmosphere, I laid down and meditated while letting my body soak up the suppository. (Pro tip: The capsules can get mushy, so I recommend sticking them in the freezer first to harden to make insertion easier.)
After 15 minutes, I put a water-based lube on a small butt-plug, and then let that sit as I continued my meditation for another 30 minutes. While Foria products are often described as "weed lube," they are not a lube replacement, especially for the non-self-lubricating anus. Thicker, silicone-based lubes tend to be best for anal sex, but I went with a water based lube, because I was using silicone toys (and silicone-based lubes can break down toys).
Also, I advise anyone interested in anal play to invest in a quality butt-plug and wear it prior to penetrative anal sex via penis or dildo (you can do this by yourself or with a partner). Not only does a butt-plug help warm up the rectum by relaxing the sphincter — which makes anal sex easier and more pleasurable — but you can wear it for pretty much as long as you want (15 minutes or all day). It's a sexy little secret that feels both pleasurable and naughty.
“
While I didn't feel 'high' like I do when I smoke weed, I felt intensely relaxed.
”
Back to my first foray into cannabis-assisted anal sex. Did I feel high? I sure as hell felt good. Foria says that, when delivered rectally, the psychoactive effects are minimal, focusing on the cannabinoid receptors throughout the pelvis, with minimal effect on the brain (as far as I can tell, no clinical research has been done to back this up). Maybe it was the weed in my butt, maybe it was the butt plug, and maybe (probably) it was the candle-lit room flowing with the voice of FKA Twigs, but while I didn't feel "high" like I do when I smoke weed, I felt intensely relaxed. I was able to remove the butt plug and slowly maneuver a small dildo (the "Mustang" from Babeland) into my butt. It was easier to slide in and felt better than usual, largely because I was so turned on, and it was less painful than previous experiences both with partnered anal sex and solo play.
I rubbed my clit and came, and then cleaned up properly (washed toys with warm water and antibacterial soap, and put sheets that may have been anointed with cannabis and butt gunk into the dirty laundry). I also scrubbed my hands and cleaned my butt properly (using the fabulous Tushy bidet).
So would I use Foria Explore again? Definitely. When I was using it, I was so turned on that I didn't need to watch porn or use a vibrator to enhance the experience. I can't say it will work for everyone, but in my experience, cannabis was indeed a rectum-relaxing aphrodisiac. That said, it's hard to say for certain whether it was the Foria Explore that made anal play easier, or the whole shebang of mood lighting, FKA Twigs, meditation, and butt plug/lube preparation. I look forward to trying it during anal sex with my male partner, although if he wants to experience Foria, he'll have to put it up his butt as well, as cannabis intimacy products don't work on penises the same way they do on vaginas and anuses.
My conclusion? Foria Explore is a magic capsule. But here's the secret about magic: It requires intention, preparation, and follow-through to work. So if you're in a legal state and into cannabis, absolutely try putting weed up your butt to make anal sex easier — just don't forget to do butt sex right.
