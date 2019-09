The Crazy Trick That Made Anal Sex Super Easy & Fun

Back to my first foray into cannabis-assisted anal sex. Did I feel high? I sure as hell felt good. Foria says that, when delivered rectally, the psychoactive effects are minimal, focusing on the cannabinoid receptors throughout the pelvis, with minimal effect on the brain (as far as I can tell, no clinical research has been done to back this up). Maybe it was the weed in my butt, maybe it was the butt plug, and maybe (probably) it was the candle-lit room flowing with the voice of FKA Twigs, but while I didn't feel "high" like I do when I smoke weed, I felt intensely relaxed. I was able to remove the butt plug and slowly maneuver a small dildo (the "Mustang" from Babeland ) into my butt. It was easier to slide in and felt better than usual, largely because I was so turned on, and it was less painful than previous experiences both with partnered anal sex and solo play.