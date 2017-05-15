How To Give A Massage That Will Have Your Partner Begging For More

Sometimes, getting a nice, long massage from your partner can feel better than sex. Luckily, you can have both. Giving your partner a massage (yes, it's important to give as well as receive) is not only an act of love and kindness, but it's the ultimate foreplay. By using touch, lighting candles, and anointing your partner with oil, a massage is as erotic as it gets.
Whether or not you plan on incorporating a happy ending or oiled-up sex into your rub down, the intimacy benefits of learning how to give a proper massage are boundless. To start, if you're interested in the kinky elements of massage, the client/masseuse relationship is a really fun scenario for role-playing.
Of course, tapping into your inner masseuse isn't always easy. So we spoke to a few professional massage therapists to round up the best tips on giving someone a relaxing, intimate, erotic massage that will leave them wanting (or even begging) for more.
While we're arguably more in control of and confident about our sexuality than ever, there's still so much we don't know about female arousal. So this month, we're exploring everything you want and need to know about how women get turned on now. Check out more here.