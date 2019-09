Everything You Need To Know About Eating Someone Out

A good way to get your partner turned on and wet is to use your fingers on their clit. Some people may refer to clitoral stimulation as " flicking the bean ," but in my experience, that's not really the most accurate description of how to do it. Instead, try rubbing the clit like a DJ. Take two to three fingers and make them nice and flat like a DJ would while spinning a record. Rub slowly in circles, increasing speed and intensity gradually.Pay close attention to the sounds and facial expression your partner makes to learn their preferred speed and pressure (or just ask them). Keep in mind that the clitoris varies in sensitivity from person to person. Some enjoy direct stimulation (meaning: right on top), but others may think that's too intense. In that case, try the DJ move right above their clit instead. When you can tell they're really turned on and ready (you can also simply ask them), move your face on down to vagina town.