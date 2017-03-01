Everything You Need To Know About Eating Someone Out

7 of 10

Use fingers.



Add the joy of dual internal and clitoral pleasure by penetrating your partner with your fingers while you go down on them. For anyone who also has oral sex with people with penises: Think of this like using hands during a blowjob — it's important.



While pleasuring your partner's clit with your tongue, you can keep one hand on their thigh or stomach for comfort, and use your other hand for penetration. Start with one finger, slowing gliding in and out and applying pressure to the anterior wall. After you've started with one finger, move on to two or three. Some people with vaginas enjoy being fisted while receiving oral sex. Watch how their body reacts to the use of one finger and increase in increments to find out what they like best (or just ask them).