Everything You Need To Know About Eating Someone Out

Going down on someone with a vagina can be intimidating. But if you're attracted to pussy, eating someone out can be one of the hottest things in the entire universe. And that doesn't even include how amazing it is for the person on the receiving end — in my experience, it can be better than getting a foot massage while eating homemade macaroni and cheese.
As a queer woman who sometimes eats pussy and sometimes eats semen (and often eats macaroni and cheese), going down on a vagina can be absolutely terrifying, even if you're excited about the prospect. Vaginas are like snowflakes in that each one is special and unique, so whatever you do is not one-size-fits all.
That said, there are some basic techniques you can use if you're a newbie and not sure where to start. Just make sure to communicate with your partner to see what they're into before, during, and after the act. Ahead, I've compiled a list of strategies I've learned through my experience of both giving and receiving cunnilingus. You'll be a pussy-eating pro in no time.