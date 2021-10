Should You Be Using Soap On Your Vagina?

Whenever someone wants to drive home how unnecessary (and potentially dangerous) douching can be, they compare the vagina to a self-cleaning oven. And it's a totally valid comparison, says Alyssa Dweck, MD , a gynecologist in New York and author of The Complete A To Z For Your V . Your vagina — which, btw, refers to the inner part of your genitals — does clean itself. There are good bacteria inside your vagina that keep its pH in the acidic range (yes, your vagina is acidic ), and that keeps it clean and healthy, Dr. Dweck says: "So it doesn't need any vigorous scrubbing or any scrubbing at all, really." You not only don't need to clean your vagina, you also really shouldn't, or else risk throwing off your natural pH and causing infections like yeast infections or bacterial vaginosis. But what about your vulva, the outer portion of your genitals? Should you be cleaning that?