Perceptions of what constitutes a 'normal' vulva and vagina are steadily being corrected, thanks to a string of new books, documentaries and myth-busting resources. But despite all the evidence that intimate organs come in all shapes and sizes, many women harbour bodily insecurities that aren't always rational. Responding to our survey of 3,670 people about their vaginas and vulvas, half (48%) said they had concerns about the appearance of their vulva (including the clitoris, labia minora and labia majora), 36% said they weren't happy with their vagina, while a third (32%) had been made to feel that theirs were abnormal.