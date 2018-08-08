Should You Be Using Soap On Your Vagina?

So, it's really as simple as that. All you need is soap and water. "It doesn't have to be a big complex situation," Dr. Dweck says. A lot of times, she sees women come into her office concerned about their vaginas smelling bad. Maybe that's caused by an infection, which Dr. Dweck will test for, because a vagina shouldn't smell so strongly that you or other people are noticing. But, if there isn't an infection, there's really no problem with vaginas smelling like, well, vagina. "The vagina is not the dirty horrible place that a lot of the [vaginal wash] advertisers might want you to think it is," Dr. Dweck says. So just grab some soap and stop worrying about it, because your genitals don't need to smell like coconut, or lavender, or cotton candy.