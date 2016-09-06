Attention: The vagina is totally self-cleaning. Yes, in addition to being a source of pleasure and a possible birth canal, your vagina does its part to keep you healthy, happy, and totally itch-free. (It truly is a magical body part.)
And yet, products promising to deliver a "clean and fresh" feeling continue to be found on pharmacy shelves all over the country. And one in four American women continue to use these products.
Sadly, what this shows is that shame-based advertising works. But, in the above episode of Soapboxing, Brennan and Jacki offer a much-needed counterpoint.
And yet, products promising to deliver a "clean and fresh" feeling continue to be found on pharmacy shelves all over the country. And one in four American women continue to use these products.
Sadly, what this shows is that shame-based advertising works. But, in the above episode of Soapboxing, Brennan and Jacki offer a much-needed counterpoint.
Douching is not just unnecessary; it's also risky for your vaginal health. It has been linked to disturbing the delicate balance of bacteria in your vagina, leading to bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections. If you already have a vaginal infection, douching can cause it to spread into your uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries, which can cause more serious complications.
So please, listen to Jacki and Brennan, and don't douche. And don't forget to spread the word to your vagina-having friends.
So please, listen to Jacki and Brennan, and don't douche. And don't forget to spread the word to your vagina-having friends.
Advertisement