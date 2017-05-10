These Positions Will Make Shower Sex As Hot As It Sounds

Unfortunately, shower sex is sometimes a better idea than actual sexual activity. Showers are wet and slippery, which can lead to some awkward fumbling or even injury (and nothing is more of a mood-killer than blaring ambulance sirens). Not to mention, if you have kids, your shower might be filled with your little ones' less-than-sexy bath toys — which is adorable, but not exactly orgasmic.
But it doesn't have to be that way. We think the shower deserves to be considered one of the best places in your home to have sex. It's multitasking at its finest, and it's a great place for morning sex. For those who haven't had much luck with shower sex, it just takes a little maneuvering. So whether you're looking to enjoy oral, vaginal, or anal, we've rounded up the best sex positions for when you're soaping up. Don't forget to check back, as we'll be updating the list with new ones regularly.
Pro tip: If kneeling down on your hard shower or bathtub floor doesn't feel good, you can simply place a towel under your knees (it's going to get wet anyway). Also, keep in mind that there's a plethora of fabulous waterproof vibrators out there, which can really turn things up a notch.
While we're arguably more in control of and confident about our sexuality than ever, there's still so much we don't know about female arousal. So this month, we're exploring everything you want and need to know about how women get turned on now. Check out more here.