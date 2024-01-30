These Positions Will Make Shower Sex As Hot As It Sounds

Unfortunately, shower sex is sometimes a better idea than actual sexual activity. Showers are wet and slippery, which can lead to some awkward fumbling or even injury (and nothing is more of a mood killer than blaring ambulance sirens).
But it doesn't have to be that way. We think the shower deserves to be considered one of the best places in your home to have sex. It's multitasking at its finest, and it's a great place for morning sex. For those who haven't had much luck with shower sex, it just takes a little maneuvring. So whether you're looking to enjoy oral, vaginal, or anal, we've rounded up the best sex positions for when you're soaping up. Don't forget to check back, as we'll be updating the list with new ones regularly.
Pro tip: If kneeling down on your hard shower or bathtub floor doesn't feel good, you can simply place a towel under your knees (it's going to get wet anyway). Also, keep in mind that there's a plethora of fabulous waterproof vibrators out there, which can really turn things up a notch.