These Waterproof Vibrators Will Make Shower Time Extra Steamy

If there's anything better than an orgasm, it might be a relaxing, indulgent shower — so truly, it's hard to imagine a more perfect union than a vibrator you can actually use in the shower. Unwinding under warm water after a long day, scrubbing up, and getting off? Yes, please.
Taking your vibrator with you to the shower is a sure way to have a good time, whether you're masturbating or bringing your partner along for shower sex, but not all toys are waterproof. And using a non-waterproof vibrator in the shower could lead to exposed batteries or a breakdown of materials into sensitive spots (gross and potentially unsafe). Not good!
So checking to see whether a sex toy is waterproof is a key step. (As is taking care of your sex toys after use — washing with warm water and antibacterial soap — which is doubly easy when you're already in the shower.) But if you'd like to step up your showergasm game, we've gathered our favorite waterproof clitoral vibrators, cock rings, vibrating dildos, and more.
