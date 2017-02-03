This Mom Had A Hilarious Story About Failed Shower Sex

Parenthood often means sacrificing a lot of time — alone time, time for sleep, and time for sex, to name a few — which in turn means making time for the things that matter. But anyone who has spent time around children can probably tell you that they have the worst timing. When Arizona mom Nicole Ramsey attempted to make a little time for sex with her husband, Jason, things didn't exactly go as planned. In a Facebook post on Breastfeeding Mama Talk on Tuesday, she explained how she had put her daughters to sleep early, and "turned on the romantic music." "Trying to squeeze in OUR time has proved to be a challenge," she wrote. "I am not sure when the last time we actually had sex when the kids were up." "We (I) fed the family, washed the kids, brushed their teeth, put jammies on them and tucked the kiddos in bed early," she continued. "I ran to the bedroom turned off Blippi and turned on romantic music. Found the lighter from my 2 year olds birthday party and got the dust covered candles lit." But when she and her husband got in the shower together, she said, things took a turn.
"We get into the warm shower that is quickly loosing heat because my kids took most of the hot water," she wrote. "Kissing passionately in our shower we seem to hear phantom cries of our children about every 30 seconds. Trying to catch our footing we hear a loud 'SQUEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEK!' I start cursing the toy dolphin under my breath." That's when Ramsey and her husband realized that the shower floor was surrounded by alphabet toys. Talk about a mood-killer. Ramsey explained that she and her husband went back into "best friend mode," dissolving into fits of laughter and, finally, snapping a photo "to remember parenting is a crazy ride." The couple's attempt at shower sex may not have worked out this time, but as Ramsey wrote, "laugh at life or you won't make it." Sound advice for anyone, really. "Maybe in the future our sex life will change," she told Us Weekly. "But until then, I am praying neither of us step on a Lego."
Advertisement