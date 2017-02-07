9 Tests To See Whether You & Your Partner Are Ready For A Threesome

7 of 9

Start with a three-way kiss.



Am I the only person (well, aside from the other two involved) whose senior prom night ended with a three-way kiss? Probably not. As an adult, such a group makeout is easy to come by naturally at a party amongst friends. If you're a woman in a straight relationship, and like the most straight couples seem to be, interested in a threesome with another woman, be the one to initiate it. Carefully read a situation and be mindful of consent (aka, don't go kissing girls who don't want to kiss you back), but if you find yourself flirting with a female friend and she seems into it, lean in for a kiss. If your partner is nearby, pull him in too. Three-way kisses are sort of innocent in a high school way, but also fun to recreate as adults, like a game of spin the bottle. Not only will a three-way makeout help you see how you feel about going further, but it could also help you find someone who's attracted to you both (and vice versa) should the time come to inquire about a full-blown threesome.