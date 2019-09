9 Tests To See Whether You & Your Partner Are Ready For A Threesome

Naturally, having a threesome should be a decision made together (and we'll get to that) but first: Take some time on your own to consider how you feel about it. Developing an understanding about how you feel about the idea in general will make broaching the subject with your partner much easier. Do this step right. When you have some time alone, light some candles, turn off any glaring overhead lights in your bedroom, grab a pillow, and sit and meditate on the subject. "The benefit of meditation is that you are focusing on your own feelings, not merely on pleasing your partner," says Dr. Barbara Greenberg PhD , a clinical psychologist who specializes in family and relationship issues.During your meditation, focus on your breathing and visualize having a threesome with your partner. Play out the scene in your mind, and as Dr. Greenberg suggests, consider your feelings both emotionally and physically. Are you turned on? Inspired? Angry? Chances are, it might be a combination of the above, which is okay. Sex and relationships are confusing AF with just two people involved, let alone a third. After you've grounded yourself and gained some clarity, move on to our next step.