Finding a lubricant that works for you and your partner is very personal. Some lubes work better for a specific type of sex ( such as anal ), and others have ingredients that are tailored for people with a specific skin type. Though there are tons of options out there, they all do effectively the same thing, which is make sex slipperier. You have to be careful any time you put something in or around your vagina , though, because there's a possibility that the foreign substance could alter your vagina's pH and possibly cause an infection, such as a yeast infection or bacterial vaginosis