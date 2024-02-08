Another way to think about it is that a loving partner would want to do something to make you happy (if they can), and if that means doing something for Valentine's Day, then that's cool by them, Burns says. But remember that transitioning into monogamy (or some other form of LTR) and having the define-the-relationship talk isn't contingent on your plans for February 14th. "Before you pop the status question, make sure signs are pointing in the right direction, that these feelings will be reciprocated," she says. If that person generally puts in a little effort — like, when you make plans together, you're not left guessing whether or not they'll actually happen — then you have reason to believe that that person would also make and keep plans on Valentine's Day.