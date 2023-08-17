“I Won’t Put Out For Brussels Sprouts’: 7 MAFS Stars Spill On Their Most Awkward Dates

ADVERTISEMENT
If you've ever found yourself doing a mental facepalm after a painfully awkward date, rest assured that you're not alone. We've all probably experienced or heard of stories where one person never looked up from their phone, or had to sit through hours of tedious small talk on a first date, wishing they could simply leave.
The cast of Married At First Sight (MAFS) know all about awkward dates. After all, it doesn't get more awkward than marrying someone on reality TV, just moments after you've met. Here, we speak to seven previous MAFS contestants about the most awkward date they've been on, and how they navigated everything from a runaway puppy to cringe one-liners and wait for it... a brussels sprouts pub dinner.