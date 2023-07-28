Everything We Know About Married At First Sight 2024

Mild spoilers ahead. Married At First Sight (MAFS) has been around for 10 seasons, but there's no chance of the reality TV juggernaut slowing down anytime soon, as it prepares to return in 2024 with Season 11.
The dating show's concept can be described as a string of arranged marriages of sorts, where two strangers meet at the altar for the first time and get married in front of their close family and friends.
But the extravagant nuptials are only the beginning of the emotional rollercoaster for the contestants (and for us as viewers). As the couples embark on romantic honeymoons, move in together and meet the other cast members at the dramatic dinner parties, the social experiment truly unfolds to test the theory of whether you can you fall in love after getting married at first sight.
While the 11th season is in the early stages of production, there are already snippets of information surfacing about the questions you might have about MAFS in 2024.
Who Is In The Cast of MAFS 2023?
While Channel 9 hasn't announced who the cast members are, there are whispers about what we can expect from the couples this season.
There will apparently be more diversity amongst the MAFS 2024 cast, with people from various walks of life putting their hands up for the TV experiment.
"Producers want a more diverse cast that will cover a wider range of social issues, sexualities and genders than previous seasons," an alleged insider told Yahoo Lifestyle, explaining that there's a possibility of a cast member who "identifies as non-binary, gender-fluid or is trans".
"The show is meant to represent modern-day Australia, and producers are making a real effort to do that this time round rather than just having another cast full of cis-gendered, heterosexual participants."
Who Are The Experts?
Clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, dating & relationship expert Melissa Schilling, and relationship expert John Aiken are all expected to return as experts on Married At First Sight in 2023.
When Does MAFS 2023 Start?
With filming taking place between July and November of 2023, it's expected that Married At First Sight Season 11 will air on Channel 9 and 9Now in early 2024. The network already has an exciting lineup of TV shows to round out 2023, including fan favourite, The Block.
Where Is MAFS Filmed?
In previous years, a warehouse in Sydney's Lilyfield was hired out for the dinner parties and commitment ceremonies, while couples are provided with accommodation at the SKYE Suites in Sydney's CBD.
What Is The Prize?
There's no specific prize as such, apart from being happily married if you decide to stay with your partner at the final commitment ceremony. After all, isn't finding true love the entire point of the show?
"This is not a competition and there is no cash prize up for grabs," reads a statement on Channel 9's official casting for the 2024 season. "Instead, you could walk away with the most valuable prize of all… true love."
Remember to keep checking back here as we continue updating the behind-the-scenes details about the 2024 season of Married At First Sight.