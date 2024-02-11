Before we know it, the gang all walks in and sits in front of the experts for the Commitment Ceremony. First up on the couch are Cassandra and Tristan, our sweet daffodils. The little angels talk through their first kiss and Tristan's struggles to love himself. "I hate myself," he says, with the experts pushing him further and asking him to list everything he hates about himself, right in front of all of the couples. It's like 10 Things I Hate About You, but I want to make it STOP. Cassandra says a bunch of nice things about him and the experts give him some tips for how to think more highly of himself. Unsurprisingly, these two write 'STAY'.