MAFS Recap 2024 Episode 13: Half Of These Couples Need To Break Up Already

But finally, Sara has a chance to explain why she cancelled the dates, and I hate to break it to ya, but it's not the ~ big reveal ~ that we got all hyped up for. The first time was because she wasn't in a good headspace, which is actually totally fair. The next date, she said that the groceries were going to go off so she suggested they eat in instead (again, fair! We hate food wastage!). And finally, the most recent event was because she went out with her friends on Saturday night and was feeling hungover the next day. Expert Mel says that it sends the message that Tim's not a priority, and then we cut to, like, five couples who are all nodding along (were they even nodding along to this or something from an hour ago?).