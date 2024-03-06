We get some Kill Bill-type music as Sara and Tim are giddy AF about their relationship, with Eden and Jayden finally taking them aside to talk. Eden says that she's giving Sara the opportunity to tell Tim what she was doing last weekend, and if she doesn't, then they will. The experts sit in their little expert room and act shocked, as if they didn't know this was exactly what was going down tonight. Sara initially says that she "ran into" her ex, before admitting that she met up with him. She says that he was here from Perth, the two of them met up, but emphasises that it wasn't a date.